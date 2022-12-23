NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.19 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18.

