NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Qorvo worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,471,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,131,000 after purchasing an additional 321,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,861,000 after buying an additional 1,294,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.78.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $91.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $163.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

