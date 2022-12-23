Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Position Increased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Fiverr International worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FVRR. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $5,184,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 32.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FVRR. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Fiverr International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $120.79.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Company Profile



Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

