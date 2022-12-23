Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Position Trimmed by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Nano-X Imaging worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

