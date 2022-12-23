NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,192,000 after buying an additional 5,853,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,612 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 947,954 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after acquiring an additional 624,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

