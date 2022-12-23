NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after buying an additional 3,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

