Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,061 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 124.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 114,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.