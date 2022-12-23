ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NICE during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 440.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 23.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
NICE Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ NICE opened at $193.88 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $312.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
