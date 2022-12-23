ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NICE during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 440.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 23.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $193.88 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $312.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.61.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

