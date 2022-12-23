ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nova worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in Nova by 1,267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 59,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,389 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nova by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Nova by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $82.06 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Nova had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $143.91 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nova to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

About Nova

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.