NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $163.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

