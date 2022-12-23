NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,225 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $57,922,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $336.52 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $582.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
