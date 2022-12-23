ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Fiverr International worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $25,208,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at $5,184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fiverr International by 52.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the period. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.45 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

