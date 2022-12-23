ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Nano-X Imaging worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNOX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 592,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter worth $142,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 75.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter worth $3,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

