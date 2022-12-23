ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,681,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $175.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.89 and its 200 day moving average is $181.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

