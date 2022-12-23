ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.47. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $179.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.