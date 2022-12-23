ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 6,990 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 1.4 %

MGIC stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $785.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

