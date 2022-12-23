ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NICE by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

NICE stock opened at $193.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.65 and its 200-day moving average is $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $312.00. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

