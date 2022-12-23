ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,061 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $55.75 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AJRD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

