ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.46 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

