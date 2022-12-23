ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Nova worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nova by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $82.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Nova had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $143.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

