Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 367,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 30.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $5.42 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $306.83 million, a PE ratio of 108.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

