ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of AudioCodes worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 1,231.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 84.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $17.82 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $563.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUDC. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

