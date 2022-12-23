ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of SMAWF stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.47. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $179.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.