AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of AudioCodes worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 13.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AUDC. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

