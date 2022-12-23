ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Ituran Location and Control worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $27.52.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

