ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Ituran Location and Control worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 40.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 10.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

