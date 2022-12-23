Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 3,118 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.69 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

