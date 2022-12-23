Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.9% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.6% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 16,241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $495.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

