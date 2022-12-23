Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 143,464 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 936,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $29,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 296,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 698,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,023,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 36.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 846,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,677,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.99 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

