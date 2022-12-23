Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $21.71 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,599 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.94% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $21,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,118,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 243,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 226,132 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

JHMM stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52.

