Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $23,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after buying an additional 59,590 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40.

