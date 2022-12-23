Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.65 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 144.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.1 %

TEL stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

