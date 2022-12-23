Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.75 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,658 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after purchasing an additional 956,946 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,180,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.