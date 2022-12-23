Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,363,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,128,000 after purchasing an additional 273,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $63.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

