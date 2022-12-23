Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

