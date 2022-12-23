Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.