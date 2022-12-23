First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 127,179 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,604,000 after buying an additional 1,118,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,343,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 1,037,043 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2,716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 741,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,128,000 after buying an additional 715,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,870,000 after buying an additional 706,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 895,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,552,000 after buying an additional 491,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

