Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 244 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in onsemi by 29.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
onsemi Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.12 on Friday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
onsemi Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.