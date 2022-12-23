Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 244 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in onsemi by 29.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

onsemi Stock Performance

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.12 on Friday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.