Gradient Investments LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $213.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $298.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.90 and a 200 day moving average of $220.59.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

