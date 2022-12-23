Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc (LON:GV2O) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc (LON:GV2O – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 Stock Performance
LON:GV2O opened at GBX 87 ($1.06) on Friday. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 has a 12 month low of GBX 87 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.09). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.
About Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2
