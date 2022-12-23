dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.98 Per Share

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.86. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

dotdigital Group Trading Down 1.7 %

LON:DOTD opened at GBX 81.60 ($0.99) on Friday. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 52.60 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 203 ($2.47). The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.83. The stock has a market cap of £244.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.00.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

dotdigital Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Alistair Gurney purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £25,110 ($30,502.92).

(Get Rating)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.