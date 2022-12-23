TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:TANNL)

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Performance

NASDAQ TANNL opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

