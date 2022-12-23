Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on January 17th

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 27.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

Hugoton Royalty Trust stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

