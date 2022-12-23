TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNZ opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $26.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.