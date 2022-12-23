Impellam Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 55.40 (LON:IPEL)

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55.40 ($0.67) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Impellam Group Stock Performance
Shares of IPEL stock opened at GBX 665.10 ($8.08) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 611.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 526.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,155.17. Impellam Group has a 52 week low of GBX 406 ($4.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 700 ($8.50).
About Impellam Group
Featured Stories
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Impellam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impellam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.