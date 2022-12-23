Impellam Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 55.40 (LON:IPEL)

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55.40 ($0.67) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Impellam Group Stock Performance

Shares of IPEL stock opened at GBX 665.10 ($8.08) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 611.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 526.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,155.17. Impellam Group has a 52 week low of GBX 406 ($4.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 700 ($8.50).

About Impellam Group

Impellam Group plc provides staffing solutions, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Australasia. It operates through four segments: Global Managed Services, STEM, Regional Specialist Staffing, and Healthcare. The Global Managed Services segment engages in the design, implement, coordinate, and report on the talent acquisition process through the provision of multi-disciplinary outsourced recruitment services under the Comensura, Guidant Global, and Flexy brand names.

