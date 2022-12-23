Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

GSBC stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $64.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $731.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $60.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 824 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $51,096.24. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,852.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 8,085 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $490,597.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,083,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,559 shares of company stock worth $582,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

