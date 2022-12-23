Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.009501.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance

Shares of Localiza Rent a Car stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Localiza Rent a Car from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded Localiza Rent a Car from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

