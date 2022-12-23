Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
