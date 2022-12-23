The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:CEE)

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2387 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance
Shares of CEE opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.
About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
