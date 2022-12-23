Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:OPINL opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.94. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $27.34.
